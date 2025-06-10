Change of power in Syria, Gaza Strip crisis fuel surge of Islamic radicalism — FSB chief

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The change of power in Syria, conflicts in the Gaza Strip and constant pressure on Iran are fueling the escalation of Islamic radicalism worldwide, Alexander Bortnikov, head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), said.

"The change of power in Syria, the Gaza Strip conflict, constant pressure on Iran and the escalation of the situation in Libya are contributing to the spread of Islamic radicalism across the globe. Against this backdrop, the activity of ISIS (the Islamic State, IS, banned in Russia - TASS) and its branches in Afghanistan has intensified. The risks of the Islamic State’s growing influence in Syria have emerged," he stated in a welcoming address to participants in the 18th meeting of department chiefs responsible for counterterrorism efforts at CIS security agencies, which is taking place in Moscow in the year of the 25th anniversary of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center (ATC).

The FSB chief noted the threats to CIS security caused by mounting instability in the Middle East, Africa, the Afghan-Pakistani zone and Central Asia.

"This is mainly driven by the West’s intensified push to retain its geopolitical status, including the use of terrorist groups, and its ongoing neo-colonial policy. The leading role in this belongs to the Anglo-Saxon powers," Bortnikov emphasized.

According to him, the ringleaders of international terrorist organizations are banking on the militants active in Afghanistan and Syria, as well as on the terrorists from among Russian, Central Asian and South Caucasus natives released from Syrian jails who are "already openly announcing their aggressive plans with regard to their countries of origin."