Another round of Moscow-Washington talks coming soon — senior Russian diplomat

SOCHI, June 10. /TASS/. Russia and the United States will "very soon" hold a third round of talks to discuss bilateral irritants, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov announced.

"As a third round of bilateral talks on irritants approaches, it is too early to disclose the date, but, hopefully, the [next] round will be held very soon," the senior Russian diplomat told reporters.

"[The talks will raise] an entire range of issues, more or less complicated, even as there are basically no less complicated issues when it comes to the United States," Ryabkov noted.