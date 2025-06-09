Finland 'not inviting everybody' to OSCE Foreign Ministers Council in 2025 — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. As the OSCE chair, Finland "is not inviting everybody" to the 50th anniversary Foreign Ministers Council meeting this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Forum of the Future 2050.

"Now, Finland, which serves as the chair, is preparing for the 50th OSCE Foreign Ministers Council. They are not inviting everybody. Well, they have made this decision so that the party cannot be spoiled," Lavrov explained.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, "the OSCE has been destroyed almost to the ground." "Consensus is crushed," he concluded.