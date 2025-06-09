Development strategy for Russia’s Navy is long-term plan, Kremlin explains

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The strategy development for the Russian Navy is for the period through 2050 as ship building is a labor-intensive process that requires much time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained to reporters.

"[The development strategy for the Russian Navy] is for the long term as the construction of new vessels is a very labor-intensive process and a lengthy one, too, as is globally. Therefore, this is, certainly, a long-term plan," he said when asked to comment on the 25-year development strategy.

Earlier on Monday, Nikolay Patrushev, a Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Maritime Board, said that, on May 30, the head of state signed off on a 25-year development strategy Russia’s Navy. The document sets the task to embrace innovative technology that will enable the Russian Navy to outstrip foreign fleets and lays out an analysis of scenarios of the potential emergence and nature of armed conflicts.