Trump-Musk feud internal US issue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Moscow is not planning to intervene in the dispute between US President Donald Trump and his former adviser and businessman Elon Musk, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS.

"This is an internal matter of the United States. We are in no way going to interfere in this, or comment on it in any way," he told a news briefing. "We are confident that the US president will handle this situation on his own."

Musk and Trump traded accusations on June 5 in a huge public spat on social media, with Musk saying that without his support, Trump would never have won the elections. He spoke in favor of impeaching Trump, criticized his import duties and predicted a recession for the American economy in the second half of 2025.

Trump said that Musk had stopped fulfilling his duties effectively when he led the Department for Improving the Efficiency of the American Government (DOGE), and "went crazy." He threatened to terminate government contracts with Musk's companies and cancel all subsidies.