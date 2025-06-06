Russia to defend rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine to resolve crisis, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russia will continue to defend and insist on the full restoration of the rights of the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine as a factor for a long-term peaceful resolution of the crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated.

"Respect for the Russian language, the great culture created on its basis, and the people who speak it are very important for us," Lavrov said in a video address on the occasion of Russian Language Day.

"We cannot tolerate discrimination, not to mention the open terror against everything Russian that was unleashed by the Kiev regime," Lavrov emphasized. "Russia will not leave Russians and Russian-speaking people in trouble and will make sure that their legal rights, including the right to speak their native language, are restored in full. We will continue to highlight this pressing problem on international platforms. We will insist on having it resolved as a prerequisite for a lasting, peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict."

The Kiev regime is "systematically and legally" eradicating everything related to Russia, with particular hatred directed at "the Russian language, the use of which is subject to numerous restrictions, including legal ones," the Russian foreign minister pointed out.

The importance of the Russian language

"Further strengthening of the position of the Russian language in the world remains among the absolute priorities of our humanitarian foreign policy," the top Russian diplomat stressed. "We will continue to do our utmost to meet the needs of our foreign partners in studying and using the Russian language, in obtaining general interest and scientific information in Russian, and in expanding knowledge about Russia."

Lavrov also expressed his gratitude to compatriots abroad who "maintain an unbreakable spiritual and linguistic bond with their historical homeland, and who do much to preserve the rich cultural, historical and spiritual heritage of the Russian world."

About Russian Language Day

Russia celebrates Russian Language Day annually on June 6. It coincides with the birthday of Alexander Pushkin, a Russian poet and writer who is considered the founder of modern Russian language. The holiday was established by a presidential decree on June 6, 2011.

Since 2010, Russian Language Day has been observed at the United Nations.

Celebrations timed to coincide with this date are held in Russia and many cities around the world. They include Russian Language Weeks and Pushkin readings, lectures, festivals, competitions, quizzes, musical and poetry evenings, and theatrical performances. Museums associated with the poet organize various exhibitions and tours.