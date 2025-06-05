Russian ambassador to UK describes Kiev’s attack on Russian airfields as escalation

LONDON, June 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks on military airfields in Russia are a serious escalation of the conflict, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin told Sky News in an interview.

"It is very serious escalation in terms of trying to damage strategic potential. It is blow for strategic stability," he said. "It is very serious thing to try to damage this strategic balance."

The diplomat added that similar attacks may involve technology and data, provided by Western countries.

"It [the involvement] has not been denied by London," Kelin continued. "We expect certain reaction from London but what we’ve heard so far it is an announcement by British minister of defense [John Healey] that they are going to provide Ukraine ten times more drones than before."

The Russian diplomat went on to say that "limited conflict should stay limited conflict," and that further escalation may lead to "World War III." "That's the very worst-case scenario that we can imagine," he said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack with FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions on June 1. Attacks on the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were successfully repelled. Several aircraft caught fire due to the strikes, but the blazes were quickly put out. The ministry also confirmed that there were no casualties among servicemen or civilians and that several suspects were detained.