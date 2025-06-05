MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The United Kingdom is stepping up efforts to remove the ruling Georgian Dream party, using the opposition to achieve this goal, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement.

"The British intend to push such organizations charged with subversive creativity to consolidate efforts with opposition parties. According to London's calculations, this should ‘shake up’ the systemic political opposition, give it a new lease on life and mobilize it to launch a new round of fighting for the removal of the ruling Georgian Dream from power," the SVR said.

It added that the Anglo-Saxons could not accept Tbilisi's withdrawal from the cage of their unquestioning vassals. "The board of the Georgian Dream causes them undisguised irritation," the service stated.

According to the information received by the SVR, the West is "annoyed by Georgia's desire to free itself from the intrusive guardianship of liberal globalist forces with values completely alien to the Georgian people. Westerners are particularly annoyed by the fact that Tbilisi, not so long ago, under [the former Georgian president] Mikhail Saakashvili, considered to be the ‘locomotive of democratization’ in Transcaucasia, is increasingly turning to the ‘authoritarian path,’ putting national interests above all else. The ‘battle for Georgia’ was led by the British. London plans to significantly increase funding for opposition Georgian NGOs, aiming them at radicalizing anti-government activities," the SVR said.

It noted that to conduct subversive work, the British Foreign Office has tapped about 100 youth and student associations, feminist movements, and structures of the LGBT community (the movement is recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) in various regions of Georgia.

"They are focusing efforts on training ‘activists’ in methods of subversive activity. Future militants will be taught how to resist the police during protest actions, circumvent the ‘digital’ control of the authorities and prepare sabotage acts," the service added.

"London doesn't care about the Georgian people, who unequivocally supported the nationally oriented course of the country's leadership in the parliamentary elections last year."