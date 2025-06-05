MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s attacks against Russian civilian trains expose its terrorist nature, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"The president described the Kiev regime just as a terrorist one, because it was this regime that issued orders to blow up a passenger train," Peskov said. "This is nothing but state-level terrorism," he concluded.

Last weekend, the Kiev regime orchestrated terrorist attacks on railroad crossings in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. Both cases involved blowing up overpasses, resulting in trains derailing. In the Bryansk Region, seven people were killed in an accident involving a passenger train, and 120 people turned for help. In the Kursk Region, the driver and two of his assistants suffered injuries.