IN BRIEF: Putin, Trump hold phone talks to discuss Ukraine, cooperation

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, held their fourth phone talks since the American leader took office.

As they discussed Ukraine, Putin gave a detailed account of the outcome of the talks that Moscow and Kiev held in Turkey and his assessment of the terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime.

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders also touched on some other issues. Below are key takeaways from Ushakov’s statements, as compiled by TASS.

Focus on Ukraine

The conversation lasted 70 minutes, with consecutive translation. The talks were preceded by communication between various members of the Russian and US governments.

"It was during those conversations that it was agreed that the current situation - immediately after the terrorist attacks of the Kiev regime and following the second round of the Istanbul talks - warranted a phone conversation between the leaders. This was agreed, and the leaders then issued the appropriate commands to set a time."

"With Ukraine, the emphasis was placed on two things: these terrorist attacks against civilians and the outcome of the second round of the Istanbul talks."

The Russian president gave a detailed account of the outcome of the talks, saying they generally were useful.

Moscow and Kiev are now studying each other's peace proposals before possibly continuing the talks. Putin and Trump did not discuss the proposals.

Kiev’s attempt to disrupt the talks

It was said that Ukraine tried to disrupt the talks in Istanbul "on direct orders from the Kiev regime" by carrying out "deliberate attacks on purely civilian targets and civilians."

"In our view, the Kiev regime has essentially degenerated into a terrorist organization."

Trump "carefully listened to our assessments" on the attacks by Kiev. Trump said the US was not aware in advance of the Kiev regime's plans to attack Russian airfields.

The Kremlin did not disclose what exactly the Russian president told the US leader about Russia’s plans to respond to the Ukrainian attack.

Cooperation potential

The presidents exchanged views on the prospects of rebuilding US-Russian cooperation in various areas, which, they said, has "enormous potential."

The issue of a prisoner exchange between Russia and the US was not brought up this time around. The presidents described their conversation as "positive and very productive" and agreed to continue communication on the Ukrainian issue at the highest level and also through other channels.

Iran, other subjects

Discussion was also given to some other international issues, mostly the "somewhat stalled" negotiations between the US and Iran on the Iranian nuclear program.

Trump told Putin that the talks could benefit from Russia's help and said he would appreciate it if Russia could work with Iran on the issue.

The leaders also discussed the halted armed conflict between India and Pakistan.