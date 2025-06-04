Kim Jong Un, Russia’s top security official discuss Ukrainian crisis

PYONGYANG, June 4. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu discussed Ukraine, a plethora of global issues, and the development of cooperation between the two countries during their meeting in Pyongyang.

They also spoke about North Korean soldiers who helped liberate the Kursk Region and bring some sense of normalcy back to the area.

According to a TASS correspondent, the visit lasted five hours. The Security Council secretary could be forgiven if he had some jetlag from his trip, as he crossed 12 time zones in one day.

Today's visit came a little more than two months after Shoigu's previous visit to Pyongyang and a day after the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul. The trip took place on President Vladimir Putin's instructions.

Ukraine, international agenda

"The parties held a detailed dialogue on a wide range of international issues, including the situation around Ukraine, as well as the prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Russia and North Korea in the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty," the Russian Security Council press service told TASS.

"The parties paid particular attention to discussing the issues mentioned in the letter the Russian president previously sent to the North Korean leader," the Security Council added.

Kursk Region liberation

The restoration of the Kursk Region emerged as one of the key topics in the talk.

"Given the significant contribution of the Korean People’s Army servicemen to the liberation of the Kursk Region from Ukrainian occupation, the parties outlined specific steps to commemorate the memory of the North Korean soldiers' feat," the Russian Security Council press service told TASS.

"Sergey Shoigu and Kim Jong Un also discussed prospects for rebuilding the Kursk Region," the Russian Security Council stressed.