MFA cautions against underestimating hostile US mindsets toward Russia

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Moscow should take very seriously reports that certain circles in the United States want to see Russia destroyed, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a news conference at TASS dedicated to the upcoming 11th Primakov Readings International Scientific and Expert Forum in Moscow.

"The fact that certain circles in the United States have been and are still hatching plans to move towards eradicating Russia as a state is also undeniable. It is enough to follow the discussions that are taking place, including on political science platforms. We should not underestimate the consequences of such a mindset," the deputy minister noted.

"We need to come together as much as possible," he added. Ryabkov emphasized that Russian society "should remain in a state of high readiness for any intrigues."

His comments came in response to the words of Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in an interview with Le Monde, who argued that former US President Joe Biden, during his administration, mentioned a desire to destroy Russia. "I assume, although it is an inadmissible term for a bureaucrat, that it meant the previous administration's doctrinal orientation of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia," Ryabkov explained.

According to him, the Biden administration will be remembered in history for its utter "recklessness and denial of clear facts, including the fundamental impossibility of defeating a nuclear power, especially one comparable in potential to the United States itself."

"I am not ready to make assumptions on what it was related to," the deputy minister continued. "I can only say that those who played the role of political and intellectual projectile carriers in that administration failed in this role, because they crossed out everything that should have remained absolutely indisputable and obvious in order to please the conjuncture."

"Let's just hope that their successors will display more responsibility, including towards their own country," the senior diplomat pointed out.