Russian troops suppress Ukrainian gun emplacements by combat drones near Dzerzhinsk

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian troops employ ground-based robotic vehicles to suppress the Ukrainian army’s weapon emplacements near the settlement of Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday, uploading the relevant video.

"A Krot-1 ground-based robotic vehicle team of the Russian Armed Forces struck a weapon emplacement at a Ukrainian army position in the area of the settlement of Dyleyevka north of Dzerzhinsk in the DPR. The Krot platform’s operation was adjusted by an unmanned aerial vehicle crew," the ministry said in a statement.

The coordinated effort by the Russian personnel helped destroy the uncovered enemy gun emplacement and allowed assault units to move forward in that frontline area, it said.