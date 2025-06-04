NATO’s Baltic exercises are part of preparations for military clash with Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. NATO’s Baltops 2025 naval exercise in the Baltic Sea are a part of the alliance’s preparations for a potential military clash with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has told TASS.

"We consider NATO’s military activities to be a part of preparations for a military clash with Russia. If we look at what these drills are aimed at, look at their theme, the structure of troop deployment, their capabilities, qualities and objectives for these exercises, we will see that they are aimed at countering a matching adversary, which is Russia," he said.

"[They are practicing] superiority in all operational environments: on the ground, in the air and at sea," the senior Russian diplomat added. "Of course, such exercises are extremely provocative."

NATO’s Baltops 2025 exercise began on June 3. The drills are conducted annually since 1972.