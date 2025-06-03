Russia, China won't sell each other out for US perks — Russian official

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing will not throw away their partnership for the sake of some economic benefits offered by Washington, Russian presidential envoy for relations with international organizations Boris Titov said.

"Today, the world is changing so swiftly and dramatically that old partners will naturally stick together. In this sense, the trust between us and China is not for sale, even for some serious economic benefits. Because no matter what incentives are promised, you can still be cheated if there is no trust. And we have such relations of trust, both political and humanitarian, that neither Russia nor China will betray," he told TASS when asked whether the United States would ever manage to come between Russia and China.

He noted that it is expedient to create new global economic poles and Russia and China can do this through consolidated efforts.

US presidential envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said in an interview with Fox News earlier that Washington hoped to weaken Russia’s ties with Iran, China, and North Korea, seeing Russian-Chinese cooperation as a global problem.