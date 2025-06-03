US trade embargo against Cuba must be lifted — Medvedev

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The US must immediately halt its trade embargo with regard to Cuba, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev emphasized in a phone conversation with Raul Castro, the leader of the Cuban revolution.

"Medvedev has confirmed Russia’s invariable stance on the necessity of the immediate lifting of the trade embargo introduced by the US against the Island of Freedom in 1960," Medvedev’s secretariat said.

The United States severed diplomatic relations with Cuba in 1961 in response to the nationalization of US property on the island, after which it announced a trade and economic embargo. In December 2014, then-President Barack Obama acknowledged that Washington’s previous policy with regard to Havana was not working and announced a move toward normalizing bilateral relations and easing sanctions. In 2015, the Obama administration announced the removal of Cuba from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The rapprochement between the two countries stalled after Republican Donald Trump took office in January 2017. He tightened travel rules to the republic for Americans and imposed a ban on doing business with organizations controlled by the Cuban military. The Trump administration also reinstated Cuba on the list of states sponsoring terrorism. Later, the Biden administration excluded the country from this list.

Upon his return to the White House, Trump canceled this decision. He also reinstated restrictions on financial operations with Cuban legal entities.