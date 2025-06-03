Meeting of Putin, Trump, Zelensky unlikely in near future — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. A trilateral meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky is unlikely in the near future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that such contacts must stem from technical agreements.

"Well, frankly speaking, unlikely in the near future," he told reporters when commenting on a statement by the White House on Trump’s openness to such a trilateral meeting.

Putin has repeatedly expressed his readiness for top-level contacts, "stressing that those contacts should result from agreements developed at the technical level, at the expert level," Peskov noted. "This is why President Putin welcomes the idea of contacts, though he believes they should be well-prepared," he said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters earlier that Trump was ready to meet with Putin and Zelensky but would prefer to see bilateral peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. She declined to assess the current round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul, saying that President Trump would comment later.

The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted a little over an hour, during which the delegations communicated in Russian. The sides exchanged documents containing their visions for settling the conflict. Vladimir Medinsky, the presidential aide heading the Russian delegation, said Russia had given the Ukrainian side a memorandum consisting of two parts.