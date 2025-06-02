Ukraine's neutrality, recognition of Donbass, Novorossiya: key ideas of Russian memorandum

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Russian memorandum on a future settlement, handed over to the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul, implies Ukraine's neutrality and a ban on any military activity by third countries on its territory. Russia's proposals, set out in the document obtained by TASS, envisage elections in Ukraine, followed by the signing of a peace treaty.

The first section of the document contains the "basic parameters of the final settlement." The second section of the document, devoted to the terms of the ceasefire, contains two scenarios the events might follow. And the third section establishes the sequence of steps and the deadlines for their implementation.

TASS has reviewed the main provisions of the memorandum.

Terms of settlement

- As part of the ceasefire option, Kiev is offered to sign an agreement to implement the provisions for a final settlement.

- The document implies international recognition of Crimea, Donbass, and Novorossiya as part of Russia.

- For a final settlement in Ukraine, it is crucial to ensure the full rights, freedoms, and interests of Russian speakers.

- This includes granting Russian the status of an official language and a legislative ban on the glorification and propaganda of Nazism and neo-Nazism.

- Also, for a settlement in Ukraine, it is necessary to remove all restrictions on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

- The memorandum implies Ukraine's neutrality, which means its pledge not to join military alliances and coalitions, a ban on any military activity by third countries on the territory of Ukraine, and on the deployment of foreign military forces, military bases, and military infrastructure there.

- There is a direct ban on the acceptance, transit, and deployment of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

- The document provides for the establishment of caps on the strength of the armed forces, weapons, and military equipment.

- It provides for the lifting of all existing sanctions by Ukraine against Russia and the mandatory pledge not to impose new ones.

- The document implies the waiver of mutual claims with Ukraine in connection with damage caused by hostilities.

- The document provides for the phased restoration of diplomatic and economic relations with Ukraine, including gas transit.

Conditions for a ceasefire

- One ceasefire option for Kiev is the complete withdrawal of the Ukrainian army from the DPR, LPR, and the Kherson, and Zaporozhye Regions.

- From the moment the Ukrainian military begins to withdraw from the territory of Russia, including Donbas and Novorossiya, a 30-day ceasefire will be established.

- The withdrawal must be completed within 30 days of the ceasefire.

- The other option for a ceasefire for Kiev involves a package of 10 points.

- A ceasefire in Ukraine, in particular, implies a ban on the redeployment of the Ukrainian armed forces, with the exception of movements for withdrawal to an agreed distance from the borders of Russia.

- For the ceasefire, all Western arms supplies to Ukraine shall be halted; the same applies to the provision of intelligence data.

- The military presence of third countries on the territory of Ukraine must be excluded, and the participation of foreign specialists in military operations on the side of Ukraine must be stopped.

- The ceasefire in Ukraine implies the cancellation of martial law by Kiev.

- A bilateral center for monitoring and controlling the ceasefire is to be established.

- In addition, mobilization is to be halted and demobilization begun in Ukraine in order to achieve a ceasefire.

- Furthermore, the document calls for the dissolution of nationalist formations in Ukraine.

- Kiev must grant amnesty to political prisoners and release detained military personnel and civilians.

Terms and procedure for signing the peace treaty

- In the third section of the document, which establishes the sequence of steps and the deadlines for their implementation, immediately after Russia transfers 6,000 bodies of deceased military personnel to Ukraine, there will be "the signing of a memorandum on a ceasefire with specific dates for the implementation of all its provisions and the determination of the date for the signing of a future treaty on a final settlement.

- That done, a 30-day ceasefire is to be established.

- Next comes "the holding of elections, the formation of authorities on the territory of Ukraine," followed by "the signing of the treaty."

- The Ukrainian authorities must announce the date of the presidential and parliamentary elections, due to take place no later than 100 days after the lifting of martial law.

- The peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine shall be approved by a legally binding resolution of the UN Security Council.