Russia didn't kidnap any children, only saved them from warzones — chief negotiator

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Not a single Ukrainian child has been kidnapped during Russia’s special military operation; all Russia did was save children from shelling attacks, and it is now taking measures to reunite them with their families, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation to the Istanbul talks with Ukraine, said.

"If you ask me how many children have been abducted, I will answer you truthfully - not a single one," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel. "Children were saved by our soldiers amid shelling attacks, risking their lives. Now, our social workers are engaged in returning them to their families."

He condemned the dirty politics being played with the children’s issue. "It is necessary to ensure the return of each child to his or her home," Medinsky stressed. "We have prepared ten cases. Ten more children will reunite with their parents. By the way, according to the latest data, we plan to return nine children to Russia because their parents are here."