Ukrainian myth about 'kidnapped' children busted by Istanbul talks — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Istanbul talks have destroyed the Ukrainian narrative that Russia has abducted tens of thousands of their children, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Today, Ukraine’s myth about 'kidnapped' children has been completely busted before practically the whole world. Today, Ukraine, which used to posit that tens of thousands of children had been abducted from Ukraine, finally decided to present a list of slightly more than 300 names, which has as yet not been verified. This is how many they can name over three years. Yet they have been pumping these numbers up with the goal of accusing Russia of near-genocide of Crimean children. This myth has gone down in flames," he told TASS.

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation to the talks in Istanbul, showed journalists a list of 339 names of children handed over by the Ukrainian delegation.