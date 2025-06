ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. Russia has offered the Ukrainian side a ceasefire in certain parts of the frontline for 2-3 days, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky told reporters after the second round of talks with Ukraine.

"We proposed a specific ceasefire for 2-3 days on certain sections of the front," he stated. "It should allow commanders to pick up their soldiers’ corpses," Medinsky added.