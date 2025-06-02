MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are suffering heavy losses on the front line and are no longer capable of carrying out large-scale counterattacks, military expert Vitaly Kiselev reported.

"Today, the enemy's resources and forces are only sufficient to contain our troops. They do not have the strength to launch a counterattack along the entire line of contact - in the Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Kherson areas, or the Kursk Region," he said on the Soloviev Live TV channel.

In particular, the enemy suffered heavy losses in the Krasnoarmeysk area and was forced to withdraw a number of units from four Ukrainian brigades.

According to the expert, Russian units continue to advance towards the Dnepropetrovsk Region.