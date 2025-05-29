Russia registers West’s attempt to militarize Arctic — top diplomat

PERM, May 29. /TASS/. Russia is witnessing attempts by NATO countries to militarize the Arctic region and Moscow’s reaction will be "both conceptual and practical," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening of a plenary session of international socio-political hearings on the issues of shaping a single equitable security and cooperation system in Eurasia.

"If we look at the continent’s north, we are registering brazen attempts to militarize the Arctic, seeking pretexts for deployment by NATO infrastructure," he said. "These adverse trends require an adequate response, both conceptually and practically. We are confident that the majority of other Eurasian countries that cannot be satisfied with such a situation share this attitude," the top Russian diplomat added.

According to Lavrov, Russia is not interested in endless confrontation with any country. "Our interest is in ensuring reliable security, stability and equal development conditions for all countries. We are confident that only this fair approach has the right to exist," the Russian foreign minister emphasized.