MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Serbian defense companies are supplying arms to the Kiev regime, contrary to Belgrade's declared neutrality, and thus trying to stab Russia in the back, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement made available to TASS.

"The Serbian military-industrial complex is trying to stab Russia in the back," the statement said. "According to information received by the SVR, Serbian defense companies continue to supply ammunition to Kiev, contrary to Belgrade's declared neutrality," the press bureau pointed out.

In particular, the cover for anti-Russian actions is a "simple scheme using fake end-user certificates and intermediary countries," the SVR explained. "Among the latter, NATO countries, primarily the Czech Republic, Poland, and Bulgaria, feature most often. Recently, unusual options involving African states have also been used for this purpose," the statement emphasized.

The SVR pointed out that Serbian defense contractors have contributed "hundreds of thousands of shells for multiple launch rocket systems and howitzers, as well as a million rounds of ammunition for small arms" to the war unleashed by the West, which Europe would like to see result in a "strategic defeat" for Russia. "Such supplies cannot be justified by 'humanitarian considerations.' They have one obvious purpose: to kill and maim Russian servicemen and civilians," the press bureau stressed. "The largest companies of the national defense industry, including Yugoimport SDPR, Zenitprom, Krusik, Sofag, Reyer DTI, Sloboda, Prvi Partizan, and others, are participating in the 'conveyor of death' organized in friendly Serbia," the SVR emphasized.

"It seems that the desire of Serbian defense contractors and their patrons to profit from the blood of their brother Slavic peoples has made them completely forget who their real friends are and who their foes are," the Foreign Intelligence Service said. "Russia has come to the aid of the Serbs more than once at the most pivotal moments in their history. Remember, for example, the liberation of Serbia from the yoke of the Ottoman Empire, the prevention of a national catastrophe during World War I, the fight against the fascist occupiers and their henchmen during World War II, the NATO bombing of Belgrade, and the Kosovo tragedy. Throughout all these historical stages, the bonds of brotherhood and shared faith remained unbreakable for Russians in their relations with Serbs," the press bureau concluded.