SCO holds major potential that must be realized efficiently — Russian security official

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has major potential that must be realized efficiently, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"The previous meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the organization's member states, held in Astana in April 2024, clearly demonstrated our countries' commitment to establishing a multipolar system of international relations based on mutual respect and consideration of each state's interests. The SCO is called upon to play an important role in these processes. Its potential is considerable and must be effectively implemented," he said at an informal multilateral meeting of the security council secretaries of the SCO member states, which is being held in the format of a working breakfast as part of the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

Shoigu noted Belarus' active efforts to join the SCO. "Let me welcome the Republic of Belarus as a full member of the SCO. We note its proactive engagement to join the work. I am confident that in its new status, Belarus will contribute to the further strengthening of multilateral cooperation in the Shanghai [Cooperation] Organization," he said.

The Russian security official emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation within the association to establish an architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia, which he described as one of the pillars of the new world order. Shoigu also announced that the next meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the organization's member states will take place June 24-25 in Tianjin. "We consider it important to focus on the practical implementation of proposals to enhance the organization's activities, as approved by the Council of Heads of SCO Member States on July 4, 2024, in Astana," he said.

According to Shoigu, the modernization is intended to give new quality and momentum to the progressive evolution of the SCO in all areas. "It includes adjusting the SCO's legal framework, revamping joint work with external participants, improving mechanisms for countering security challenges and threats, and improving the activities of sectoral meetings, working groups, and administrative bodies of the SCO," he added.