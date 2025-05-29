Russian court ruling on Taliban paves way for establishing ties with Kabul — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Russian Supreme Court's decision to suspend the ban on the Taliban movement in Russia will pave the way for establishing additional cooperation with Kabul, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"As is known, on April 17, 2025, the Russian Supreme Court decided to suspend the ban on the activities of the Taliban movement, which was included in the list of terrorist organizations. We believe that this step will pave the way for establishing additional cooperation with Kabul in the interests of the Russian and Afghan peoples. The resumption of the activities of the SCO-Afghanistan contact group could also be discussed. And, of course, attention should be paid to the situation in the Middle East, including Syria," he said at an informal multilateral meeting of the security council secretaries of the SCO member states, which is being held in the format of a working breakfast as part of the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

On April 17, Russia’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Prosecutor General's administrative claim to suspend the ban on Taliban activities in Russia. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, removing the Taliban's terrorist status clears the path for a full partnership with Kabul in the interests of the Russian and Afghan peoples. On May 20, the decision to suspend the ban on the movement’s activities came into force.