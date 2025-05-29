UN should settle issue of transfer of Russian contributions with US — official

ST. PETERSBURG, May 29. /TASS/. Russia has no debts to the United Nations and the US Secretariat should settle the issue of the transfer of Russian contributions to the organization with the US administration, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official said.

"I don’t mean to say that the UN ‘underworks’ on this matter but additional efforts on their part in their contacts with the new American administration would be welcome. After all, the money we have transferred is, as a matter of fact, their, so, Russia has no debts to the world organization," Kirill Logvinov, director of the ministry’s international organizations department, told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

According to the Russian diplomat, the situation around Russia’s voluntary contributions to a number of UN program, funds and institutions, which are frozen on the UN Secretariat’s account with Gazprombank has not been settled. "Efforts to establish a stable channel for transferring contributions have been made for months. Isn’t it a paradoxical situation when on the one hand, the United Nations is facing the most serious ‘liquidity crisis’ in its history and, on the other hand, the secretariat cannot use already transferred money. The reason is well-known: the illegitimate anti-Russian sanctions," he stressed.