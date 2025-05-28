West sees great power conflict as inevitable, Russia-China relations disprove it — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Western countries consider a clash between major powers to be inevitable, yet the dynamic relationship between Moscow and Beijing serves as a compelling example that disproves this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an international gathering of senior officials responsible for security issues.

"Western countries persistently advance the notion of inevitable rivalry, and even confrontation, among major powers. However, this thesis fails the test of reality. Just look at the relationship between Russia and China - two great neighboring powers. This relationship has been developing dynamically and, in the view of the leaders of China and Russia, is at its best level in their centuries-long history. In terms of quality, it represents a far more advanced form of interaction than the traditional alliances of past eras," Lavrov emphasized.

"Another example is Russia’s especially privileged strategic partnership with another great Eurasian civilization - India. These are relations characterized by mutual respect, reciprocal benefit, and trust, which are typical for Russia’s ties with other BRICS countries and the many dozens of nations from the Global South and Global East that collaborate with the group," he added.

According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, BRICS serves as an example of constructive multilateral interaction among major global players and their partners, representing diverse continents, cultures, and religions.