Negotiations better than war, but elimination of crisis’ root causes vital — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Peace talks are better than war, but it is necessary to eliminate the root causes of the conflict in order to successfully end it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Negotiations are better than war. However, in order to succeed — and we are deeply convinced of this — it is necessary to eliminate the root causes of the conflict, as the Russian president has repeatedly emphasized," the top diplomat said at the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

Lavrov also emphasized that for many years before the special military operation and after its beginning "Russia has been offering and is offering the Ukrainian side to settle all the problems, and they are becoming more and more serious every year, through dialogue and diplomacy."

The foreign minister expressed gratitude to the governments of countries that offered to facilitate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine without preconditions.