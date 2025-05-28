Russia stands for equal, indivisible security architecture for all countries — Putin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The new security architecture should be equal and indivisible: all states should receive security guarantees, but not at the expense of others, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"As far as Russia is concerned, our approach remains principled and unchanged. I have said many times, and I will repeat it: we are convinced that the new security architecture should be equal and indivisible, that is, all states should receive firm guarantees of their own security, but not at the expense of the security and interests of other countries," he pointed out in his address to the participants of the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

The Russian leader noted that, for almost a decade and a half, this forum has convincingly confirmed its significant status and authority. "I know that the meeting participants, who are representatives of delegations from many states, will have a busy schedule, and the main discussion will focus on the prospects of creating a new global security architecture," Putin said.

The Russian head of state also emphasized the diversity of the forum's attendees, noting the significant representation of states from the Global South and East. "They form the world majority and seek to influence regional and international processes more actively. They also uphold the principle of sovereign equality and the right to their own model of development," Putin noted.