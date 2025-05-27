Russia’s Medvedev responds to Trump by saying 'one really bad thing' would be WWIII

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev responded to US President Donald Trump’s social media post that said Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire."

"Regarding Trump's words about Putin ‘playing with fire’ and ‘really bad things’ happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing — WWIII. I hope Trump understands this!" the Russian official said on X.

Trump said earlier on Tuesday that if it weren’t for him "really bad things would have already happened to Russia." He said the Russian leader didn’t understand that. The US president described this alleged lack of understanding as "playing with fire."