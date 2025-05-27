MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Washington cannot be unaware that range restrictions on European weapons supplied to Ukraine have been lifted, as these systems contain US-made components, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"The thing is, any European weapon has US-made spare parts. According to the rules of military-technical cooperation, every country must give permission to use a French projectile with a US microchip inside. This is how this system works," the Kremlin representative explained.

"Well, in general, yes, certainly," Peskov replied to a comment that the Americans cannot be unaware about the deployment of European weapons.

On Monday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that his country had lifted all range restrictions on Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil with German weapons. According to the politician, a similar decision was made by the United Kingdom and France.