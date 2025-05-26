Kremlin slams Europe's decision to lift missile range restrictions for Ukraine 'dangerous'

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The decision by a number of European countries to lift restrictions on the range of missile strikes on Russian territory is potentially dangerous and undermines attempts at a settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"If such decisions are made, they will absolutely go against our aspirations to reach a political settlement and the efforts being made within the framework of the settlement," he told reporter Alexander Yunashev.

"This is a rather dangerous decision," Peskov concluded.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that his country was lifting any restrictions on the range of Ukrainian strikes with German weapons on Russian territory. According to Merz, the UK and France have made a similar decision.