Ukrainian attacks kill 59 Russian civilians in April, diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks killed 59 Russian civilians, including five children, and left over 400 people injured in April, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"According to confirmed data, the Ukrainian armed forces’ actions affected at least 478 civilians in April. As many as 419 people, among them 21 minors, suffered injuries, and 59 civilians, among them five minors, were killed," he specified.

The Russian diplomat noted that the intensity of Ukrainian strikes increased in the Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk region. The Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics, as well as the Kherson region, also came under regular attacks.

"During the reporting period, Ukrainian forces actively used cluster munitions and missiles with fragmentation warheads to attack civilians, which can reasonably be considered as inhumane methods of warfare," Miroshnik pointed out. "Although Ukraine is a signatory of the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines, the Ukrainian army continued the systematic use of various anti-personnel mines, including those left over from the Soviet era, and those made in Ukraine and in the West. These landmines were used against both troops and civilians," the diplomat added.

He also said that Ukrainian forces used anti-personnel landmines to remotely booby-trap civilian facilities and public areas. "Some of those who suffered serious injuries are children," Miroshnik said.