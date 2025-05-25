Russia transfers 1,300 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan — TV

DUBAI, May 25. /TASS/. Russian has transferred a batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the Afghan Ariana News agency reported.

According to the agency, Russian handed over 1,280 tons of flour to the World Food Program (WFP) office in Afghanistan’s Balkh province. The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Russian consulate general in Mazar-i-Sharif, who underscored Russia’s commitment to supporting the Afghan people as part of cooperation with the World Food Program. Russia will continue its humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, they pledged.

These cargoes are critical for the country’s population amid the reduced international assistance to Afghanistan, the agency added.