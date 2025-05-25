{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia transfers 1,300 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan — TV

These cargoes are critical for the country’s population amid the reduced international assistance to Afghanistan, Afghan Ariana News agency reported

DUBAI, May 25. /TASS/. Russian has transferred a batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the Afghan Ariana News agency reported.

According to the agency, Russian handed over 1,280 tons of flour to the World Food Program (WFP) office in Afghanistan’s Balkh province. The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Russian consulate general in Mazar-i-Sharif, who underscored Russia’s commitment to supporting the Afghan people as part of cooperation with the World Food Program. Russia will continue its humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, they pledged.

These cargoes are critical for the country’s population amid the reduced international assistance to Afghanistan, the agency added.

Tags
Foreign policy
Palestine’s vice president discusses situation in Gaza with Russian envoy
"The sides discussed the recent developments in the region, in particular the political and humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," as well as "international efforts toward a ceasefire"
Read more
Thirty Ukrainian drones downed over Russian regions in three hours
In particular, four drones were intercepted over the Moscow Region
Read more
No agreement on next round of Iran-US nuclear talks reached so far — top Iranian diplomat
Tehran is holding talks "patiently and calmly," Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
Russia, Ukraine to hold large-scale prisoner swap soon — Trump
According to the US President, it will go into effect shortly
Read more
West ambivalent about strengthening multipolarity — Lavrov
According to Lavrov, the most important core trend remains the formation of a multipolar world
Read more
Russian rescuers pull woman survivor out of rubble in wake of Mandalay quake
The joint operation with Chinese rescuers lasted almost eight hours
Read more
Palestine’s vice president discusses situation in Gaza with Russian envoy
"The sides discussed the recent developments in the region, in particular the political and humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," as well as "international efforts toward a ceasefire"
Read more
Battlegroup West servicemen downed 14 Ukrainian drones
Forty-three drone control stations, eight Starlink terminals, a Kvertus ECM station and two field ammunition depots were also destroyed
Read more
Temporary restrictions introduced in Moscow’s Domodedovo, Zhukovsky Airports
Air harbors neither receive nor provide for departures of flights
Read more
Trump says US makes lots of hypersonic missiles
He also reiterated the assertion that Russia was able to build its own hypersonic missiles after getting certain data from the US during President Barak Obama administration
Read more
Project Rassvet by Bureau 1440 to be Russia’s response to Starlink — Roscosmos
The Russia’s space corporation will create low orbiting broadband communications
Read more
Earthquake with 7.1 magnitude occurred near Tonga
The earthquake epicenter was at the depth of 10 km, 76 km to the southeast from the city of Pangai with the population of about 1,700 people
Read more
110 Ukrainian drones destroyed, intercepted — Russian Defense Ministry
Drones were downed over the territory of Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Oryol, Kaluga, Tula, Tver, Novgorod, Smolensk and Moscow Regions and the Republic of Crimea, the ministry added
Read more
Aleppo taken by 350 militants while 30,000 gov’t troops retreated without fight — Putin
The Russian president recalled that no Russian land troops had been deployed to Syria, with Russia having only an airbase and a naval base
Read more
Four people hurt in blast at munitions depot in Vladimir Region — governor
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a fire at a Russian military unit set off a detonation of munitions at the unit’s depot
Read more
Another violation of Easter truce by Ukrainian troops reported from Gorlovka
The DPR government said that Ukrainian troops fired four rounds from 155mm artillery systems
Read more
POWs swap became possible thanks to Russian negotiators’ professionalism — MP
The Kiev regime’s readiness is needed to reach a sustainable result, Leonid Slutsky noted
Read more
Kiev targets non-military sites in Russia's border areas — Putin
In its drone raids, the Ukrainian army searches for civilian vehicles, including ambulances and agricultural machinery, the head of state noted
Read more
Air defenses repelled attack of three more drones — Moscow Mayor
Specialists of emergency services are working on the crash site," Sergey Sobyaninwrote
Read more
Zelensky doesn't want peace in Ukraine, 'for now everything is not serious' — Lavrov
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the settlement in Ukraine should bring about not a brief "respite" but long-term peace
Read more
Gazprom Neft posts 5.3% rise in hydrocarbons production for Q1, 1.8% increase in refining
Refining increased to 10.6 mln tons
Read more
Press review: Russia sees Arctic development as vital and West to bolster Syria stability
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 22nd
Read more
Gazprom Neft posts 42% drop in Q1 profit under IFRS to $1.15 bln
Revenue fell by 8.8% in the reporting period to $11.16 bln
Read more
Highest class solar flare registered on Sunday
Flares are accompanied with solar plasma ejections
Read more
Russia not to accept 'truce-and-see' approach on Ukraine, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that in Istanbul in 2022 Russia and Ukraine "initialed the settlement principles proposed by the Ukrainian delegation"
Read more
Airplane with Russian military returning from captivity landed in Moscow Region
The military will undergo treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Russian hockey team’s 2026 Olympic participation to be determined next year — IIHF chief
Last October, the IIHF announced that Russia could play in the same group with the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy if Russia is cleared to participate in the event
Read more
Poll shows two-thirds of Russians want Lenin to be buried
The poll indicated that 39% of the respondents consider the Lenin Mausoleum a tourist attraction and are indifferent to the issue
Read more
VR glasses blur reality leading to death blow for Moscow resident
According to preliminary information, the man tripped and crashed into a glass table while moving around the apartment in virtual reality glasses
Read more
Press review: US shuns EU sanctions on Russia as Zelensky suggests three talks venues
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 21st
Read more
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Read more
Istanbul probable platform for second round of talks between Russia, Ukraine — source
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on the Vatican's initiative to host the next talks between Moscow and Kiev, saying that this venue was "a little inelegant" because it would be a meeting of two Orthodox Christian countries on Catholic soil
Read more
Diplomat lashes out at Ukrainian delegation’s antics during BSEC negotiations
According to Maria Zakharova, it is telling that Kiev’s destructive stance was not supported by any other side, including EU and Eastern Partnership countries
Read more
Temporary restrictions lifted for Moscow airports — regulator
Restrictions for arrivals and departures of aircraft were lifted for Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo Airports
Read more
Russian Army enters Yunakovka in Ukraine’s Sumy region — military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, it served as a logistics hub for moving Ukrainian militants to the Kursk Region
Read more
Rosoboronexport signs contracts worth about $7 bln so far in 2025
Rostec head Sergey Chemezov said that over 50% of the order book was equipment for the Air Force
Read more
Military expert rejects Bolton’s claim Russia stole hypersonic technologies from US
Domestic hypersonic technologies rely on the gigantic scientific and technical potential created in the USSR, the expert said
Read more
Russian stocks close mixed on Wednesday
The ruble-denominated MOEX Index fell by 0.49%, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.2%
Read more
Musk announces renewed focus on business following X outages
Major operational improvements need to be made, he noted
Read more
Blast outside mosque reported in Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif
According to preliminary reports, the blast was caused by a pre-planted explosive device
Read more
Putin orders to take extra measures for military-technical cooperation development
The President expressed confidence that Russia had significant potential of growth in all areas of military-technical cooperation
Read more
Assets of Ukrainian businessman Shifrin arrested in Russia on fraud case
The businessman was granted Russian citizenship in October 2016. In 2022, after the onset of the special military operation, he applied to the Russian embassy on renunciation of Russian citizenship
Read more
Russia begins construction of the first PAK DA strategic bomber - sources
The final assembly of the entire machine should be complete in 2021
Read more
Russia being rated by CCXI means partners’ confidence in it — ministry
According to the statement, the Russian economy remains stable despite the sanctions pressure
Read more
Final decision on Putin attending G20 summit to be made later — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov stressed that the Russian leader could attend the meeting in a video format
Read more
Ovechkin arrives in Russia — source
"Alexander arrived at Domodedovo Airport," the source said
Read more
Russia to issue note of protest to Sweden after attack on Russian embassy — diplomat
"Sweden must tame its ultras, take control of the situation and strictly observe the Vienna Convention," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Putin’s helicopter at epicenter of Ukraine’s drone attack during visit to Kursk Region
"We simultaneously conducted an air defense battle and ensured the safety of the presidential helicopter’s flight in the air," air defense division commander Yuri Dashkin said
Read more
Russian army after liberating Kursk Region creating security zone along Russian border
The Russian military forces are advancing each day, backing the Ukrainian army from the state border for creating a sanitary zone and ensuring security, the spokesman said
Read more
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Read more
FSB declassifies testimony on WWII forest massacre of Polish soldiers inside Russia
The materials include historical records, intelligence and special reports from the Smolensk counterintelligence service from 1944-1945
Read more
Trump emphasizes that Ukrainian conflict 'not his war' — Lavrov
As the Russian foreign minister underlined, the US leader's position that Washington is guided by national interests extends to the Ukrainian situation as well
Read more
Yakutia's Elga field to produce about 30 million tons of coal
The construction of processing facilities at the Elga field, as well as seven factories, has been completed this year
Read more
Exchange-related agreements reached in Istanbul fully implemented — Russian ministry
Specialists of relevant services of the Russian Defense Ministry are providing necessary help to Russian servicemen returned from Ukrain, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin added
Read more
Ninety-five Ukrainian drones destroyed, intercepted — Russian Defense Ministry
Drones were downed over the territory of Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Oryol, Kaluga, Tula and Moscow Regions and the Republic of Crimea
Read more
Kremlin says Putin heard Trump’s speech in telephone call before interpretation
The spokesman confirmed that the talks were long due to the type of interpretation, when a phrase is pronounced in the original language, and then, one after one, translated into the language of the counterpart
Read more
Russian army liberates Romanovka in DPR
The Ukrainian armed forces lost around 1,400 troops as a result of actions by Russian battlegroups in the area of the special military operation over the past 24 hours
Read more
Man to land on Mars by end of 2030s — cosmonaut Shkaplerov
At the moment, Roscosmos and other agencies are implementing a long-term space program, Shkaplerov said
Read more
UAE registers record high temperature in May for second day in row
The figure is just 0.4 degrees short of the absolute temperature record in the history of the UAE, registered in 2010 on Al Yasat Island
Read more
Three people injured in UAV attack in Tula Region
According to the head of the region, a drone damaged a natural gas pipeline at a Novomoskovsk enterprise
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukraine’s heavy equipment near Orekhov — official
The official noted that thanks to reconnaissance capabilities, Russian units in the Orekhov direction are able to detect the movement of enemy equipment practically in real time
Read more
Russia’s move to propose POW swap with Ukraine disproves idea it doesn’t want talks — MFA
The exchange is happening due to Russia’s initiative and without delay, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Press review: Russia eyes Vatican talks and EU prepared for trade truce with US
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 23rd
Read more
Air defenses thwarted attack of two drones — Moscow Mayor
"Specialists of emergency services are working on the crash site," Sergey Sobyanin added
Read more
Moscow-Denpasar passenger plane with faulty engine safely lands at Sheremetyevo
After about one hour of the flight, the crew reported a failure of the right-side engine’s electrical system and made a decision to return to the airport of departure
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry says Ukraine loses 1,330 soldiers over day
Over the past day, Ukraine lost a tank and 31 armored combat vehicles
Read more
Ukrainian army attacks DPR nine times in 24 hours
A total of 33 rounds of various munitions were fired in the Gorlovka and Yasinovataya directions
Read more
NASA, Space X postpone Cargo Dragon undocking to May 23
SpaceX noted that unfavorable weather conditions off the Florida coast, where the spacecraft is expected to land, prompted the delay
Read more
Medvedev rejects accusations of Russia’s ‘disproportionate use of force’
There were several explosions in Kiev this night
Read more
Number of victims in Myanmar quake surpasses 1,600 — news agency
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 8.2 struck Myanmar on March 28
Read more
Eight drones downed over Tver — authorities
five unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down in Migalovo District
Read more
Buffer zone to cover nearly all of Ukraine — Medvedev
It could happen if "If military aid to the Banderite regime continues," deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council said
Read more
Russia, China consider putting nuclear power reactor on Moon in 2033-2035 — Roscosmos
According to CEO Yury Borisov, such a mission will have to be automated, with the necessary technological solutions almost ready for it
Read more
Russian official recommends EU to find solution for its economic problems
The EU spends too much time and efforts for its "economic self-destruction," Kirill Dmitriev noted
Read more
Talks on Gaza stalled, says Qatari PM
According to the senior Qatari official, the Doha talks on the Gaza Strip have revealed that Israel wants a deal only to release its hostages who are still held in the enclave while Hamas insists on ending the war
Read more
Russia transfers 1,300 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan — TV
These cargoes are critical for the country’s population amid the reduced international assistance to Afghanistan, Afghan Ariana News agency reported
Read more
RTS Index up after Central Bank’s publication of official exchange rates
The regulator set the official dollar exchange rate for May 22, 2025 at 79.75 rubles
Read more
West intends to pit India against China — Lavrov
"This is a policy that Russian President Vladimir Putin recently highlighted again - ‘divide and conquer,’" the foreign minister emphasized
Read more
Two apartment buildings in Russia’s Taganrog damaged in drone attack
Two individuals sustained light injuries
Read more
Assassination attempt on Putin mentioned by Budanov prepared with US money — Russian MFA
"Yesterday one of chiefs of the Kiev regime Buganov openly admitted that the Ukrainian intelligence service prepared assassination attempts on the Russian president. This assassination attempt was again prepared with US money," Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel
Read more
Russia looks to submit Ukraine settlement proposals after POW swap — Lavrov
According to the minister, Moscow is now putting together the document, which is part of the agreement that Russia and Ukraine reached at the recent talks in Turkey
Read more
Miner killed in ground fall at Urals coalmine
The incident at the Novo-Kalyinskaya mine occurred late on April 2
Read more
Top US diplomat favors new anti-Russia sanctions, Trump opposes them — magazine
According to the report, Marco Rubio wants Congress to move on the Graham bill because it’s got a veto-proof majority in the Senate and it would scuttle any reset with Moscow
Read more
Lavrov to discuss situation around Russia-Ukraine talks with Turkish counterpart
The issue of safe navigation in the Black Sea will be mentioned as well
Read more
Tories convincing Boris Johnson to return to politics — newspaper
Such talks became more active in the light of low ratings of the party
Read more
EU unlikely to evade responsibility for its actions in Ukraine conflict — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that public statements by European leaders indicate their intention to continue supplying arms to the Kiev regime
Read more
Monument to Russian poet Pushkin unveiled in Croatia
The bronze bust of the Russian poet will stand in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia
Read more
Russian court rules that US citizen Tater be committed to psychiatric hospital
The US citizen is accused of assaulting a police officer
Read more
Lavrov to share his vision of global situation at annual meeting of Russia’s oldest NGO
Russian Foreign Minister is expected to address the first session, titled "Global Changes and Russian Policies"
Read more
Iceland hit by 5.3-magnitude earthquake
No information was given about casualties or damage
Read more
Head of Siemens division and his family died in Hudson River helicopter crash — TV
In addition to the Agustin Escobar family, the 36-year-old pilot was also killed
Read more
Europe unable to continue Ukraine conflict without US — expert
Helga Zepp-LaRouche, founder of the Schiller Institute, also pointed to the low level of public support for the governments in the countries that make up "the coalition of the willing"
Read more
Russian MFA says French authorities arrested Telegram’s Durov to influence Romanian vote
French President Emmanuel Macron had Pavel Durov arrested, "as he understood that the candidate from liberal dictatorship was unable to win under any legitimate setups," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Temporary restrictions triggered in Vnukovo Airport — air regulator
Restrictions introduced earlier for Domodedovo and Zhukovsky Airports in the Moscow Region were lifted
Read more
Ten people died in Colombia in university bus crash
According to preliminary data, the driver lost control of the bus
Read more
Two Russian Emergencies Ministry planes with rescuers arrive in Myanmar
Russia has sent the largest group of rescuers to Myanmar
Read more
Over 100 people killed in Dominican Republic in nightclub roof collapse incident
President Luis Abinader declared a three-day national mourning
Read more
Russia hits Patriot position in Dnepropetrovsk Region with Iskander-M missile — top brass
"As a result of the missile strike, the AN/MPQ-65 counter-battery radar station, the combat control cabin and two launchers of the Patriot missile system were destroyed," the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Five civilians wounded in Ukraine’s drone attacks on cars in Belgorod Region
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the man and his wife received minor injuries and refused to be taken to hospital, while their 19-year-old son was rushed to a hospital with numerous shrapnel wounds and a head injury
Read more
PREVIEW: Parliamentary, regional elections to be held in Venezuela
Almost 21.5 mln voters will decide, who will take offices in local authorities
Read more
Plane with Russian soldiers returning from Ukrainian captivity lands near Moscow
"The soldiers will undergo medical treatment and rehabilitation at the Russian defense ministry’s medical establishments," Zvezda reported
Read more