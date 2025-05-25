MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. A buffer zone will encompass nearly entire Ukraine if military aid to the Kiev regime continues, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has warned.

"If military aid to the Banderite regime continues, the buffer zone could look like this," he wrote on his Telegram channel and posted a video where the buffer zone covers almost the entire Ukrainian territory but for a small part in the west.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a meeting with government officials that a decision has been made to establish a security buffer zone along the Russia-Ukraine border.

While visiting China a year ago, Putin pointed to shelling attacks on Russian border areas in the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk Regions from the Ukrainian territory. He emphasized the need for what he called a "sanitary zone" to secure Russian regions against the Ukrainian aggression.