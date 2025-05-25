Istanbul probable platform for second round of talks between Russia, Ukraine — source

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Istanbul is the most probable platform for the second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine at the moment, a source told TASS.

"The Vatican is definitely not going to become a place of the meeting due to a number of reasons, including logistics. Istanbul is the most probable option at the moment. Details are to be announced soon," the source said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on the Vatican's initiative to host the next talks between Moscow and Kiev, saying that this venue was "a little inelegant" because it would be a meeting of two Orthodox Christian countries on Catholic soil.

On May 16, Istanbul hosted negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, their first since 2022. As a result, Moscow and Kiev agreed to swap 1,000 POWs from each side, outline their vision of a ceasefire in detail, and continue the negotiation process. Russia’s chief negotiator, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, shared that the Russian side was satisfied with the outcome.