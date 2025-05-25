Putin’s helicopter at epicenter of Ukraine’s drone attack during visit to Kursk Region

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's helicopter was at the epicenter of repelling a large-scale attack by Ukrainian drones during his visit to the Kursk Region on May 20, air defense division commander Yuri Dashkin said.

"[Helicopter of Russian President] was virtually at the epicenter of repelling a large-scale attack by the enemy’s drones. <…> The intensity of the attack during the flight of the aircraft with the Commander-in-Chief over the territory of the Kursk Region increased significantly. Therefore, we simultaneously conducted an air defense battle and ensured the safety of the presidential helicopter’s flight in the air," Dashkin said in an interview broadcast by the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The task was fulfilled, "the attack by the enemy’s drones was repelled, all airspace targets were destroyed," he added.

Putin visited the Kursk Region on May 20. In particular, he met with volunteers, as well as heads of municipalities, and acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein. The visit was the first since the bordering Russian region was liberated on April 26.