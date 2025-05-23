No place for illusions in Russia-US relations — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has emphasized that Moscow remains cautious in its relations with Washington, refusing to indulge in illusions. Speaking at a high-level conference dedicated to the historical South Russian lands, Lavrov highlighted a notable "significant change" in the approach of the current U.S. administration compared to its predecessor.

"We are naturally sober-minded people in the political sense," Lavrov stated. "It is crucial not to succumb to illusions, to remain realistic and aware that there have been numerous instances where the United States has drastically reversed its stance. Such is life. There is no escaping this reality."

He underscored the importance of this understanding, asserting, "This factor must be taken into account. We certainly consider it carefully in planning our actions."

He emphasized that the current state of relations between Moscow and Washington can be described as a "return to normality."

"When Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and I met with [US Secretary of State] Marco Rubio and then [U.S. National Security Advisor] Mike Waltz in Riyadh, at the Americans’ suggestion, both sides clearly agreed that the foreign policy of normal countries should be rooted in national interests," Lavrov recalled. "This reflects the positions of [US President Donald] Trump and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin." He further clarified, "This is not about ideological considerations or attempts to expand influence indiscriminately."

Lavrov quoted Rubio as assuring that the U.S. respects the fact that each country has its own national interests, especially among great powers. From this approach, two key conclusions emerge: first, that shared national interests should be leveraged to pursue joint projects; second, when interests clash, it is the responsibility of the involved powers to prevent the conflict from escalating into confrontation or open hostility.

"This was the central theme of our discussions in Riyadh. In observing current developments, I believe the Trump administration is acting in accordance with this approach," Lavrov said. "That’s how we’ve always behaved - we’ve never lectured anyone."

Lavrov also noted that "this represents a significant shift in Washington’s policy compared to those of Democratic administrations."

"We observe that this policy has caused considerable turmoil among the U.S. elite, including within the Republican ranks. Many are unaccustomed to operating in this manner - they’re not used to a situation where they can’t control or decide everything," Lavrov explained.