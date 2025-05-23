US openly concedes Ukraine's borders can't return to 1991 lines — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Washington has begun openly acknowledging that the "territorial issue" in the Ukrainian conflict will have to be dealt with at some point and settled based on existing realities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Trump was the first leader, if not the only one so far, to publicly say that it was a grave mistake to pull Ukraine into NATO. This (the Ukrainian conflict - TASS) would never have happened if not for the [Joe] Biden administration. <...> The representatives of the current administration are publicly stating that the territorial issue will inevitably have to be resolved based on realities on the ground and so on. Meanwhile, Europe stubbornly and rather foolishly insists that the Russians must return to the 1991 borders," the top Russian diplomat said at the high-level conference dubbed 'Historical South Russian Lands: National Identity and Self-Determination of Peoples.'

"I have already said that when this conflict ends – and I hope it will – what will remain beyond Russia's constitutional borders? What arrangements will be made? Will the Zelensky regime remain and oppress everything Russian, in violation of all norms of international law? When Europe calls for a return to the 1991 borders, does it want to hand over Crimea, Novorossiysk, and Donbass to this regime? They don't demand that Ukraine amend its laws; they claim these laws protect European values. I don’t think this will be an easy matter to resolve," Lavrov added.

The Russian foreign minister pointed out that Moscow will draft a memorandum on Ukraine that addresses the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict that, in his words, must be removed "like a cancerous tumor." "We are already drafting the memorandum that we agreed to prepare and hand over to the Ukrainians. It is based on the most fundamental issues and the root causes of this conflict and how these root causes should be eradicated," he said.

The first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on May 16 in Istanbul. Following the meeting, Moscow and Kiev agreed to hold the "1,000-for-1,000" swap, to detail their vision of a potential future ceasefire and to continue negotiations. The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said that Russia was satisfied with the meeting's outcome.