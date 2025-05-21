ST. PETERSBURG, May 22. /TASS/. A Russian diplomat has explained who can sign a memorandum with Russia for Ukraine.

"It is of major importance who signs [documents] because their current ‘leader’ lost domestic, let alone external, legitimacy long ago. Hence, there could be problems with any agreement signed by such a person," Maxim Musikhin, director of the Russian foreign ministry’s legal department, told TASS.

He stressed that there should be secure guarantees that the settlement agreement is signed on the Ukrainian part by "a person who is mandated by the people to do that." "Otherwise, there will be problems," he warned.

According to Musikhin, Vladimir Zelensky cannot sign such documents. "The Ukrainian people should elect a new leader by free expression of will," he went on to say. "In such a case, the signatory will be legitimate. And now it is about some internal provisions of the Ukrainian constitution. In formal terms, it is the parliament speaker for enjoys some authority to sign [such documents]. But whether he will be allowed to do this inside his own country is a big question."

The Russian diplomat stressed that the memorandum that was mentioned during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s phone call with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, "will need a right signatory," which "is a problem now." The same, in his words, applies to settlement documents in general.