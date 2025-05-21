Over 5,600 participants from 80 countries attend St. Petersburg Legal Forum

ST. PETERSBURG, May 21. /TASS/. More than 5,600 delegates from 80 countries have taken part in the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, Anton Kobyakov, advisor to the president of the Russian Federation, said at a press conference following the event.

"The number of registered participants has amounted to over 5,600 people from 80 countries," he said. According to Kobyakov, the substantial number of the forum’s foreign guests has raised the level of this event versus the year before.

"Those are the chairpersons and judges of foreign constitutional and supreme courts, prosecutors general, figures from the legal community. All of this confirms the unique interest in Russia’s jurisdiction," he emphasized.

According to Kobyakov, Russia’s jurisdiction is a soft power instrument for building long-term partnerships by "being appealing without the use of force."

He also highlighted the importance of the foreign countries’ interest in St. Petersburg’s legal forum amid the situation when international organizations, including the UN, are being challenged.

The 13th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum kicked off on May 19. This year, its slogan is The Law: Lessons of the Past for the World of the Future.

