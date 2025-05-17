Russia to prepare list of ceasefire terms, hand it over to Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia will prepare and deliver a list of ceasefire conditions to the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

"Indeed, both sides agreed to exchange ceasefire condition lists. This work is ongoing. The Russian side will compile its list and hand it over for mutual exchange," Peskov stated.

He emphasized that the specific content of the document would not be disclosed, as the negotiation process remains confidential. "It would be premature to reveal any details while the talks are in progress and taking place behind closed doors," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Russia and Ukraine held negotiations in Istanbul on Friday. Following the meeting, both sides agreed on a POW exchange with 1,000 troops coming from each side, to present detailed proposals for a ceasefire, and to continue dialogue. Head of Russia’s delegation, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, said Moscow was satisfied with the results and took Ukraine’s request for direct talks between the leaders into account.