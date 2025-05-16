History shows wars are fought as peace talks continue — chief Russian negotiator

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. History is filled with examples of peace talks proceeding while war rages, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks, said.

"As Napoleon said, as a rule, war and negotiations always proceed side by side," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Medinsky cited several historical examples of when negotiations took place while the war was not over. "The Vietnam War - talks between the US and Vietnam continued throughout the conflict; the Korean War - negotiations continued amid hostilities; if we look at the 20th century - the Soviet-Finnish War is a perfect example. History tends to repeat itself, it’s quite remarkable. Stalin offered a truce to Finland, an armistice, while the British and French told it to hold out: ‘Don’t negotiate with the Soviets, don’t sign a peace deal, we will provide you with military aid, volunteer expeditionary forces will arrive, <…> fight the Russians to the last Finn.’ Yet even as fighting continued, peace talks were underway - and in the end, those talks led to a peace agreement, which brought the conflict to a close. My point is, throughout history, war and negotiations have always happened at the same time," the Russian presidential aide concluded.