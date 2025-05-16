LONDON, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Britain issued a statement to TASS, asserting that British authorities are attempting to disrupt negotiations on Ukraine by threatening Russia with new sanctions.

"London’s latest effort to intimidate our country through threats of additional illegal restrictions — should our position be deemed ‘disobedient’ — is entirely ineffective," the statement reads. It also criticized the timing of the sanctions imposed by Britain on May 9, a day of significant national importance for Russia, suggesting that such actions cast doubt on the British leadership’s respect for the memory of the Allies’ heroic efforts in the fight against Nazism.

The embassy further emphasized that these ultimatums, issued amidst ongoing negotiations, appear to be aimed at complicating or torpedoing the peaceful settlement process.

Additionally, the Russian diplomatic mission noted that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s statements about Russia’s position at the talks in Istanbul caused bewilderment on the Russian side.

"Frank bewilderment was caused by the hasty statement of the prime minister of that country that Russia’s position at the talks in Istanbul is unacceptable and a response is being prepared. To whom is it unacceptable? We are not negotiating with London, are we?" the statement said.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Tirana, Albania, Starmer told reporters that "the Russian position is clearly unacceptable."

The Russian Embassy emphasized that the remarks accusing Russia of hindering the negotiation process and prolonging the conflict are particularly hypocritical as it was precisely London that exerted substantial effort to derail negotiations in 2022 and later to keep the conflict in the hot phase.

"It is high time for London to figure out whether it wants to continue being a war party," the Russian diplomatic mission concluded.