Russia’s delegation in Istanbul in constant contact with president — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian delegation in Istanbul is in constant contact with President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Sspokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Our negotiating team [in Istanbul] is in constant contact. The president receives all information online, there are constant reports," the spokesman said when asked whether presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky additionally consults with the Kremlin.

On May 11, Vladimir Putin, speaking to reporters in the Kremlin, suggested that the Kiev authorities resume without preconditions the direct talks Ukraine broke off in 2022, proposing to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul.

On May 14, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation. It is headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who represented the country at the talks in 2022. The delegation also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.