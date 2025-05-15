BISHKEK, May 15. /TASS/. As Russia gets set to sit down with the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul, it's important to note that Moscow still does not view Vladimir Zelensky as a legitimate president, meaning he cannot sign any potential agreements, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.

He also noted that Kiev's position that only a truce can be discussed in Istanbul is incompatible with Moscow's approach.

TASS has compiled the main takeaways from his remarks.

On the negotiations in Istanbul

Possible negotiations between Russia and the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul "do not legitimize" Vladimir Zelensky in any way: "It is possible to hold dialogue, look for exit strategies, but it is impossible to sign formal documents. We should now agree who will be the legitimate leader of Ukraine from the point of view of international law, who will sign the agreement if or when it is reached."

The Russian delegation has "all the relevant directives, documents, and draft proposals needed to conduct serious and constructive talks."

The Ukrainian delegation does not include "politicians, diplomats, or negotiators who have experience in political settlement efforts."

The meeting in Istanbul is "not a clean slate negotiation": "This is a resumption of negotiations in the Istanbul format. That is, the document, which was called the draft Istanbul treaty, is relevant with certain changes that have occurred over three years."

When Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed holding talks in Istanbul, he didn’t say anything about heads of state being involved: " These are not negotiations between the leaders of the countries. No one invited Zelensky to Istanbul. I repeat, he was not invited."

The Russian leader's presence at the talks in Turkey in the current format is impossible: "There is no finalized agreement today. So in what sense can the leaders of the countries come to sign an agreement? What are we talking about? It’s nonsense."

"Kiev's position that only a truce can be discussed in Istanbul is incompatible with Moscow's approaches: Russia has repeatedly expressed its opinion that a ceasefire can only be considered when a unified settlement strategy is built."

Russia has fulfilled all its obligations before the Istanbul talks, it is too early to say how they will take place and how they will end: "We do not know how the dialogue will go."

On the Ukrainian settlement

Ukraine has undermined all the agreements that have been in place over the past 11 years, and is now "doing everything to ensure that no peace deal happens."

There is "currently no agreement on paper on resolving the conflict in Ukraine developed by the two sides."

A leaders’ meeting will only be possible when there is an official treaty in place, as agreed upon by both parties: "When this gargantuan task is completed, and we have a unified agreement initialed by both sides, then the leaders of the countries can come and either sign this document or work out the last sticking points using their political will."

On Ukrainian shelling

As the Istanbul talks draw near, the Ukrainian armed forces have intensified their shelling of Russian border territories. "Over the last two days, the intensity of attacks in the Belgorod Region alone has increased approximately two to threefold. These strikes are not targeting military installations but civilian infrastructure, resulting in injuries to more than 25 people.".