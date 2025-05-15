Putin extended Russia’s 2021-2025 defense plan by 2 years

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order to extend Russia’s 2021-2025 defense plan by two years.

"The words "2021-2025" shall be replaced with the words "2021-2027," the decree said.

The defense plan for 2021-2025 was introduced on November 12, 2020.

Russia's first-ever defense plan was approved in January 2013. It lays out potential risks and threats to the security of the country and coordinates measures in such fundamental areas as the development of the armed forces and the implementation of armament programs and preparations for a military mobilization and territorial defense.