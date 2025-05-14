Brazilian President thanks Putin for warm reception during Victory Day festivities

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva thanked Russian leader Vladimir Putin by phone for the reception he received in Moscow during the celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The heads of state confirmed the determination to continue comprehensive development of the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership, which gained momentum from the talks they held in Moscow on May 9," the statement said.

On May 9, the Kremlin hosted talks between the presidents of Russia and Brazil. Vladimir Putin praised the steady development of relations between the two countries. According to the Russian leader, the countries are actively cooperating in international affairs - at the UN, BRICS and the Group of 20. Lula da Silva pointed to the desire of the Brazilian authorities to strengthen the strategic partnership with Russia. According to the Brazilian president, the priority areas of cooperation for his country are culture, science and technology. He also said Brazil wants to develop ties with Russia in the areas of defense and space.

A total of 30 foreign leaders gathered in Moscow for the Victory Day events.