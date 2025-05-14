Russia to help Malaysia get acclimated to BRICS work — Putin

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia is pleased that Malaysia has received the status of a BRICS partner state and will contribute to its organic and rapid inclusion in the group’s activities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

A category of BRICS partner states was established last year under Russia’s presidency in the group.

"We are happy that our Malaysian friends have accepted this invitation and will do our best to ensure that Malaysia quickly and organically joins the work of all BRICS partner mechanisms," Putin said.

He added that the countries are coordinating their efforts at other key multilateral venues, including the United Nations.

The positions of Russia and Malaysia on regional and global issues are "in many ways close or coincide. Our countries firmly defend the principles of the supremacy of international law, sovereignty, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries," Putin added.

The Russian leader also stressed that during the Russian-Malaysian talks, issues related to promoting peaceful and sustainable development of the Asia-Pacific region were discussed, taking into account the fact that Malaysia is the current chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"We also discussed the prospects for further development of a substantive dialogue between these international associations and Russia," the Russian leader concluded.